Holder ends year in top 10

LONDON, England (CMC) — West Indies c aptain Jason Holder will end the year as the number two-ranked all-rounder in Tests and in the top 10 of the bowlers rankings.

In the latest rankings announced yesterday by the International Cricket Council, Holder had risen two places in the bowlers rankings to 10, ensuring he heads into the new year rated among the elite bowlers in the longest format.

As a result of his progress, he also jumped two places in the all-rounders rankings, and is only now behind Bangladesh captain Shakib-al-Hasan.

His rise comes despite missing the recent tour of Bangladesh through injury.

Holder had an outstanding year with the ball, claiming 33 wickets from six Tests at an amazing average of 11.87 — the best by any bowler in a calendar year for the last 100 years.

