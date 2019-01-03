Shillingford cited for throwing again

ROSEAU, Dominica – Former Test off-spinner Shane Shillingford has been reportedly suspended by Cricket West Indies for an illegal action, ruling him out of the third round of the Regional Four-Day Championship which starts tomorrow.

According to DBS Radio, the Dominican was apparently reported following Windward Islands Volcanoes’ first-round match against Guyana Jaguars in St Lucia. Video footage was subsequently sent to England for analysis, confirming the suspicion of match officials.

It is understood that the two deliveries from Shillingford which came under the spotlight were his faster ball and the doosra.

CWI is yet to make a statement on the matter but Shillingford was not named in the Volcanoes 13-man squad to face Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park.

Quoting sources close to the Volcanoes franchise, DBS Radio said the 35-year-old could appeal the decision or now undergo rehabilitative work on his action. However, costs associated with an appeal are prohibitive and the bowler is likely to opt for adjusting his action.

DBS Radio quoted an official of the Dominica Cricket Association as saying the body was “well aware” of the matter and were “gathering all the facts” before making a statement.

It is not the first time Shillingford has found himself in trouble with officials over his action. In fact, he only resumed bowling in 2014 after being slapped with an International Cricket Council ban for an illegal action.

read more at Barbados today

