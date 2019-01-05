Regional 4 Day, Jan 4

Red Force vs Hurricanes

WHEN the match between the TT Red Force and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes bowled off yesterday, Montcin Hodge was at the wicket and when play ended he was still there. The right-handed opener ended on an unbeaten 112 to put the Hurricanes in a strong position against the Red Force in the Cricket West Indies Regional Four-Day Tournament.

The Hurricanes closed the day on 291 for six in the first innings, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. It was the third first class century scored by Hodge in his 68th match. Hodge would have been glad to convert his 50 into a century, as his conversion rate has not been the best over his career. The Anguillan scores half centuries fairly regularly having cracked 23 fifties during his career. His knock yesterday lasted 278 deliveries and included 14 fours and one six.

Pride vs Jaguars

Four-time defending champions Guyana Jaguars made the opening day their own with a complete batting performance led by Chandrapaul Hemraj’s 144, Raymon Reifer’s 53* and Anthony Bramble’s 51*. The Guyana Jaguars ended the day on 319-5 in 90 overs.

In the “Land of the Flying Fish” – Barbados, the man from Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, dominated the star-studded Bajan team.

Barbados Pride Captain Shamarh Brooks won the toss and gave the Guyana Jaguars the opportunity to bat on a fresh Kensington Oval pitch. Under beautiful sunshine in Bridgetown, Barbados, Chandrapaul Hemraj and Tagenarine Chanderpaul trotted out to bat – a new-look opening combination, with the returning Hemraj replacing fellow left-hander Trevon Griffith.

An aggressive Hemraj and a solid Chanderpaul produced the solid foundation that set an early tone for the dominant Jaguars team. Chanderpaul, who was once slower in his scoring rate, was overshadowed by Hemraj, who was timing the ball with ease and grace. In the early part of Hemraj’s innings, he got going with three consecutive boundaries against Miguel Cummins in the sixth over of the day. The elegant left-hander, who played international cricket in 2018 for West Indies, was dropped on 33 in the slip cordons off the bowling of Cummins, but since then, he was brilliant.

Scorpions vs Volcanoes

Scorpions: 210 /10; Faddadin 81, Walton 52, Hodge 4/40.

Volcanoes 34/1; Grabriel 4*, Cato 7*, D Smith 5.

