Regional 4 Day, Jan 5

Pride vs Jaguars

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Anthony Bramble’s second first class hundred underlined Guyana Jaguars’ dominance, and a late strike by seamer Raymon Reifer left Barbados Pride with a mountain to climb in their third round match of the Regional Four-Day Championship here yesterday.

The right-handed Bramble stroked an unbeaten 130 as Jaguars piled up a massive 548 all out in their first innings on the second day of the high-profile fixture at Kensington Oval.

Reifer struck 75 while 20-year-old Sherfane Rutherford reminded of the reasons why he was recently snapped up in the Indian Premier League by smashing an exhilarating 54 from a mere 43 balls.

Red Force vs Hurricanes

OPENER Jeremy Solozano maintained his good form this season, stroking an unbeaten 78 to prop the TT Red Force against Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the West Indies Four-Day Championships at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Solozano’s knock led the Red Force to 149 for four at the close of day two in response to the Hurricanes' first innings massive total of 425. Red Force still trail by 276 runs and will need a valiant effort with the bat today to reach anywhere close to the visitors' total.

The Red Force looked to be in a fairly comfortable position at stumps with Solozano and captain Denesh Ramdin at the crease. But 10 minutes before close of play, Ramdin was caught for 31 at mid-wicket by Akeem Saunders off Jeremiah Louis. Nightwatchman Daniel St Clair stayed to the end with Solozano. The 23-year-old Solozano, who scored a century in TT’s opening match against Windward Islands Volcanoes, has faced 166 deliveries and struck 16 fours in over three hours at the crease.

The left-hander said his team still has a chance despite losing the experienced Ramdin. “We lost the captain late but the team still has more batting to come and everybody on the team is capable of batting. I believe we are capable of putting up a good score and a good fight tomorrow,” Solozano said. Red Force will be counting on him and Yannic Cariah to do the bulk of the scoring today.

Scorpions vs Volcanoes

The Jamaica Scorpions are 226 runs ahead of the Windward Islands Volcanoes with four second innings wickets still in tact at Sabina Park.

The West Indies Championship match is the lowest scoring of the three matches this round, with the Scorpions earning a 97-run advantage from the first innings despite only scoring 210.

Scores in the match so far, the Scorpions 210 and 129-6 against the Volcanoes, 113 all-out.

