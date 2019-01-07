Regional 4 Day, Jan 6

Red Force vs Hurricanes

THE TT Red Force will be facing a tough task today, as they seek an elusive victory on the final day of their West Indies Four Day Championship Round Two match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Set a victory target of 342, the hosts closed the penultimate day’s play on 26 runs for the loss of no wicket. Openers Jeremy Solozano and Kyle Hope will resume today on 16 and six respectively.

Earlier, the Red Force, who began the day on 149/4 in response to the Hurricanes’ 425, were dismissed for 252 on the stroke of lunch with Solozano top-scoring with 80 and tail-ender Bryan Charles hitting 39.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall collected four wickets for 73 runs, with fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Jeremiah Louis taking 3/80 and 2/32 respectively.

Boasting a healthy lead of 173, the Hurricanes declared their second innings on 168/6 with first innings centurion Montcin Hodge hitting an unbeaten 77 (131 balls, 10 fours). West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel claimed 3/35 and off-spinner Charles had 2/35.

Trinidad Newsday has the report

Pride vs Jaguars

Veerasammy Permaul produced a four-wicket haul to restrict Barbados Pride to 360 all out in 105 overs. The jaded Pride team are trailing by 188 runs failing to avoid the likely follow-on that may be enforced on the final day, today.

The Barbados Pride batsmen battled on the penultimate day with West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich scored a classy 81 while left-handed Jonathan Carter stroked 68. Resuming the day on 33-1, the Barbados Pride opener Kraigg Brathwaite and Captain Shamarh Brooks were the batsmen who looked to press on. The Test specialist, Brathwaite showed an array of textbook shots while Brooks was equally up to the task. Guyana Jaguars bowlers were disciplined, but they reaped their first success 19 overs before lunch. Brooks was out caught by Leon Johnson off the bowling of veteran spinner Permaul. Brooks, who scored 34 from 52 balls, stroked seven boundaries, after he departed with the score on 106-2 in 30.4 overs.

After a 73-run partnership between Brathwaite and Brooks, another followed soon after. The composed Brathwaite was dismissed by the lively Clinton Pestano when he was adjudged leg before, in his innings that included seven fours.

Barbados Pride were further reduced to 123-4 when two new batsmen were at the crease. Roston Chase, the middle-order Windies batsman who scored the most runs in the India Test series, was removed by Permaul. Left-arm spinner Permaul got little purchase from the pitch, but maintained a troubling line, removing Chase for one in the 41st over.

Scorpions vs Volcanoes

Scores in brief:

Scorpions; 1st innings 210/10, 2nd ininngs 189/10, Fuddadin 48, Blackwood 35, A Thomas 31, J Thomas 4/44

Volcanoes: 1st Innings 113, 2nd Innings 176/4, Cato 54, D Smith 44, K Edwards 34*, R Powell 2/40.

Roland Cato has top scored so far with 54. The not out batsmen are Kirk Edwards on 34, and Kavem Hodge, 15.

