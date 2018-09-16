Hero CPL hits 200million viewers for 2018 tournament

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has continued its fantastic growth during the 2018 season with combined broadcast and digital viewership of over 200 million for the first time in the tournament’s history. This represents the sixth successive season that the tournament has seen year-on-year growth in viewership numbers.

The largest audience share was in India where combined viewership on Star and Hotstar was at over 70 million. The next largest market was the Caribbean where there was a total viewership figure was just over 50 million for the tournament that took place between 8 August and 16 September 2018.

There was huge growth of viewing figures for the tournament in the United Kingdom and the USA. In the UK there was a more than 200% increase in viewing numbers with the tournament broadcast on Sky Sports for the first time. In the USA viewing figures increased by more than 20% to reach almost 2 million.

There was also a further increase in the digital viewership for the tournament, with 44% of the total audience coming through various digital channels, which is testament to the innovative nature of the Hero CPL’s online offerings and a creative use of social media.

Damien O’Donohoe, the Chief Executive Officer of Hero CPL, said: “To pass the 200 million viewership milestone, and to have a sixth successive year of increased viewership, shows where our tournament sits on the global stage. We continue to showcase the best that the Caribbean has to offer, and we can’t wait for 2019 to carry on this upwards trajectory.”



About the Hero Caribbean Premier League:

First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. Combining broadcast and digital viewership over 200 million fans watched the 2018 season to make it one of the fastest growing leagues in world cricket. Trinbago Knight Riders are the current Hero CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Stars and Jamaica Tallawahs. For further information visit www.cplt20.com.



