WINDIES Women Squad for Camp ahead of Pakistan Series

CWI Media Release:ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel named a strong and experienced Windies Women’s Squad for a two-week training camp in Antigua. They are preparing for the upcoming series against Pakistan and will start net sessions from Wednesday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The 20-member squad includes 14 of the 15 the members of the team which reached the semi-finals in last year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. There is one newcomer Rashada Williams, a 21-year-old opener from Jamaica.

Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne outlined the squad’s plans.

“After a decent and competitive run at the ICC T20 World Cup 2018 the Windies women will be expected to build on that momentum going into the One-Dayers and T20 series against Pakistan. The team needs to improve its showing in ODI cricket, especially, and we want to see mark improvement in this format,” said Browne.

“The women have been involved in a number of strategic camps over the last year and we have seen improvements as reflected during the T20 World Cup particularly in the fielding.”

Browne added: “Coming into the squad for the first time is young opening bat Rashada Williams who impressed the selectors with her solid technique and her ability against spin bowling. The panel believes with help from the coaching staff she can develop into a very good player that can add solidity. We want to wish Stafanie Taylor and her team all the very best for this tour and throughout 2019.”

FULL SQUAD

Merissa Aguilleira, Reniece Boyce, Shemaine Campbelle

Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher

Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry



Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews

Natasha McLean, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation

Akeira Peters, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman

Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams

NOTE: Stafanie Taylor will not be attending the camp due to her participation in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia.

