Hamilton to lead CWI Presidents XI against England

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel today named the CWI President’s XI squad to face England.

Jahmar Hamilton, the wicket-keeper/batsman, has been named as captain and the squad includes six players with Test match experience. These are batsmen: Sunil Ambris, Jermaine Blackwood and Vishaul Singh; allrounder Raymon Reifer; and fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Miguel Cummins.

The teams will meet in two two-day matches at the 3Ws Oval at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies. The first match will be played on January 15 and 16 and the second match on January 17 and 18.

First ball on each day is 10am (9am Jamaica Time).

FULL SQUAD

Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Sunil Ambris, Jermaine Blackwood

John Campbell, Bryan Charles, Miguel Cummins

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph

Raymon Reifer, Vishaul Singh

Devon Thomas

8 comments