RAMDIN FINED FOR BREACHES OF CODE OF CONDUCT

CWI Media Release, ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies confirmed today that Trinidad & Tobago Red Force captain Denesh Ramdin was fined for a breach of the Code of Conduct during the third round of matches which ended on Monday in the West Indies Championship.

Ramdin admitted to the offence and accepted the imposition of the proposed sanction from match referee Michael Ragoonath, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The Red Force captain was reported by on-field umpires Danesh Ramdhanie and Patrick Gustard along with reserve umpire Kashi Sandy for Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct during the match between his side and Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

His breach was upgraded to Level 2, due to this being his second breach within a year, and the match referee imposed a fine of 50 per cent of the player’s match fee.

Ramdin breached paragraph 1.2 of the Code of Conduct by showing dissent at an umpire’s decision, when he raised his hands in the air in a show of obvious disappointment after being adjudged lbw in the 32nd over of the Red Force’s second innings.

