Legend Lloyd disappointed over Haynes snub for coaching role

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – Legendary former captain Clive Lloyd has lamented the snubbing of fellow West Indies icon, Desmond Haynes, for the post of men’s head coach, and says it is unfortunate that great former players continued to be ignored for the position.

Speaking in the wake of the controversial appointment of Englishman Richard Pybus, Lloyd said Cricket West Indies had tried foreign coaches over the years without much success, and needed to tap into the talents of homegrown stars.

“I heard about it (the appointment of Pybus) but I thought they were quite a few names put forward and I think somebody had said that Desmond was one of those names,” Lloyd told the popular cricket radio show, Mason and Guests, here Tuesday.

“What I would like to see in the future of our cricket that people like Gordon Greenidge, who has coached all over the place, and Desmond Haynes [given a chance]. These guys know about cricket and our cricketers and they are not getting a chance to show what talents they have, and I think it is about time we start to do something of that nature.”

He added: “We’ve tried a lot of overseas coaches and we’re still at number eight [in Tests] and number nine [in one-dayers]. “

Guyana Chronicle has the story

