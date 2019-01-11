Regional 4 Day, Jan 10

Scorpions vs Red Force

The Jamaica Scorpions hold the advantage at the end of an interesting and quite unusual first day against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the WICB Professional Cricket League Regional Four-day match at Sabina Park yesterday.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force reached 134 for seven in the 38 overs possible for the day, but it was the long stoppage caused by a damp and dangerous pitch that was the main talking point.

The visitors, after being sent into bat, faced a torrid time from local pacers Oshane Thomas and Reynard Leveridge who got a few balls to kick alarmingly. Kyle Hope was unlucky to get one from Thomas that stopped and jumped from a good length and offered a regulation catch to gully.

That brought in Darren Bravo, and virtually from the first ball he faced, he was seen complaining about the nature of the pitch. After scoring six, he got one that bounced disconcertingly from Leveridge, and was hit on the upper body. The umpires, you could sense, were getting concerned.

The next over from Thomas saw Jeremy Solozano get one that nearly decapitated him, again from a length. Solozano then slapped the next ball straight to point to be out for 11 while Bravo continued to protest. With Jason Mohammed coming out to bat with the mannerisms of a man going to the gallows, umpires Chris Taylor and Deighton Butler decided that enough was enough. After just five overs, the umpires decided that they would have to give the pitch time to dry out. The score was then 23 for two after just under 30 minutes play, following a 10 a.m. start.

read more at Jamaica Gleaner



Jaguars vs Volcanoes

The opening day of the fourth-round clash at Providence between Guyana Jaguars and Windward Island Volcanoes belonged to Anthony Bramble who notched up an impressive 168. Bramble’s innings included 17 fours and six sixes in 189 minutes. Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who faced the first and final ball of the day, remained unbeaten on 71 off 298 balls with Romario Shepherd on five off 21 balls.

Under clear skies at the National Stadium Providence, Guyana, the Guyana Jaguars Captain, Leon Johnson won the toss and opted to bat first. Chanderpaul and Trevon Griffith trotted out to bat on home turf in their second match this season against the Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Windies Test fast bowler Shermon Lewis, who played one Test against India and Bangladesh in 2018, opened the bowling for the Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Guyana Jaguars opened their scoring account when the elegant Griffith stroked a boundary off the right-arm fast bowler. It was a cautious start for the Jaguars scoring 14 runs from the first six overs. The Volcanoes bowlers were disciplined, but not bowling too much waste deliveries; they were rewarded in the eighth over when a lively Josh Thomas playing in his third First-Class match removed Griffith. He was out caught by wicketkeeper Dennis Smith scoring 14 from 19 balls, inclusive of three boundaries.

With the score on 22-1, Johnson walked in at number three to bat and his stay at the crease was a short one. The Jaguars Captain continued to fail; after hitting a timely four, he was removed by Lewis out, caught in the gully for five. After facing six balls, Johnson played a false shot and threw his wicket away, at 27-2 after 8.4 overs.

Guyana Times has the report

2 comments