Regional 4 Day, Jan 11

Jaguars vs Volcanoes

CWI: Media Release;ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – A destructive spell from Keemo Paul followed up a painstaking, second first-class hundred for Tagenarine Chanderpaul to rock Windward Islands Volcanoes and put front-runners Guyana Jaguars in charge of their West Indies Championship match on Friday here.

Paul grabbed 4-24 from eight overs to blow away the Volcanoes top-order after Chanderpaul, son of WINDIES batting legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, became the second century-maker in the Jaguars innings with an undefeated 117 that tightened the grip of the four-time champions on the contest at the Guyana National Stadium after the second day of the fourth round of matches.

Volcanoes made a steady start in response to the Jags’ challenging first innings total before Paul disrupted their flow with a burst of wickets.

The visitors slumped from 38 without loss to 81 for five in 80 deliveries in the space of an hour before Alick Athanaze, not out on 25, and Denis Smith, not out on three, batted through 35 minutes before stumps were drawn.

Earlier, Chanderpaul gave proof that he might be a chip off the old block, when he converted his overnight 71 into a hundred, facing 484 deliveries in nine hours and 20 minutes at the crease, and striking 10 fours.

After the Jaguars resumed from their overnight total of 307 for six, he extended his seventh-wicket stand with Romario Shepherd to 121, as Jaguars reached lunch on 403 without further loss.

Shepherd struck six fours and two sixes in a career-best 72 off 142 deliveries in just over 2 ¾ hours before he was one three wickets that fell to prompt a Jaguars declaration about half-hour before tea.

Josh Thomas was the most successful Volcanoes bowler with 4-94 from 25 overs.

Scores in brief:Jaguars (454-9 dec) vs Volcanoes 99-5 in Providence, Guyana

Red Force vs Scorpions

At the other end of the Caribbean archipelago – Scorpions batting woes in the Championship continued, as they conceded a 91-run first innings lead and Red Force ended the day lead by 153 with eight first innings wickets standing, including WINDIES batting star Darren Bravo, not out on 20.

Bravo, playing for Red Force for the first time in three years in the Championship, batted close to an hour to anchor the visitors to the close and give them hope for “a brighter tomorrow”.

Earlier, Red Force, resuming on 135 for seven, earned a batting point thanks to left-hander Yannic Cariah with a top score of 61 that included six fours and a six from 116 balls in just over 2 ¾ hours.

He put on a vital 78 for eighth wicket with Khary Pierre and added 29 for the ninth wicket with Daniel St to get Red Force past the 200-run threshold.

Veteran Scorpions left-arm spinner Nikita Miller was the wrecker-in-chief with 5-62 from 18 overs and Rovman Powell ended with 3-40 from 12 overs.

Scorpions ran into early strife at 29 for two and though Chadwick Walton led the way with 35 and their captain Paul Palmer made 26, there was not enough substance to prop up their batting.

Phillips finished with 3-26 from eight overs, fellow pacers Odean Smith and Daniel St Clair along with left-arm spinner Khary Pierre, collected two wickets apiece.

Scores in brief; Red Force (203) & 62-2 vs Scorpions (112) in Kingston, Jamaica

