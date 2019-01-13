Regional 4 Day, Jan 12

Scorpions vs Red Force

JAMAICA Scorpions face an uphill task of getting by Trinidad and Tobago Red Force heading into the final day of play, as they seek to avoid a third-consecutive defeat and second on the trot at home in the 2018-19 West Indies Four-Day Cricket Championship.

The Scorpions, requiring 325 for victory, once again squandered a positive start by openers Oraine Williams (56) and Chadwick Walton (26) in the match at Sabina Park. They were labouring at 108-5 at close yesterday, requiring a further 217 runs with five second innings wickets remaining.

Guyanese-born left-hander Assad Fudadin, not out on six, and Rovman Powell, on two, will return to the middle for the Scorpions with play set to resume this morning.

Earlier the Red Force, resuming their second innings on 62-2, slipped through the grasp of the Scorpions, as they went on to post 233, adding to their 91-run first-innings lead.

Scores: Red Force 203 (66 overs) & 233 (92.4 overs); Scorpions 112 (38.3 overs) & 108-5 (37 overs).

Jaguars vs Volcanoes

FOUR-time defending champions Guyana Jaguars continued their dominance for the third consecutive day, leaving Windward Islands Volcanoes with the ominous task of surviving today’s final day of their fourth round Cricket West Indies Regional Four-day encounter.

Forced to follow-on, the visiting side batted with more purpose in their second innings to reach 167-3 at stumps on the penultimate day of the match at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Seamers Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford bore their responsibilities manfully and frugally, claiming a wicket apiece.

The experienced Devon Smith made a resolute 65 but captain Kirk Edwards and Kavem Hodge were left unbeaten on 40 and three respectively. The Volcanoes are still 78 runs behind.

Earlier, Paul claimed his third five-wicket haul to trigger Volcanoes’ batting collapse that saw them concede a huge first-innings lead of 245 runs.

It was a clear indication that the tourists’ batsmen had no answers to Paul’s accurate seam-bowling, resulting in the 20-year-old ending with figures of 6-57 from 17 overs. Fellow pacer Shepherd claimed 2-47 while left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul took 2-38.

