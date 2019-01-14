Regional 4 Day, Jan 13

Scorpions vs Red Force

The Jamaica Scorpions suffered the ignominy of being soundly beaten in their first three games in the Cricket West Indies Professional Cricket League Regional 4-Day competition after the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force completed the formalities to come away with a 157-run win on yesterday's final day at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Jaguars vs Volcanoes



It was another episode of total dominance at the National Stadium, Providence, when Guyana Jaguars defeated Windward Islands Volcanoes, by eight wickets on day four. Jaguars recorded their fourth victory in as many rounds, with Keemo Paul starring with the ball, ending with career-best match figures: 10 wickets, 129 runs after bowling 35 overs in both innings.

With a small target of 117 required for victory, the big Berbician, Shimron Hetmyer thrilled the supporters at Providence playing flourishing shots during his volatile 61 from 28 balls, including five maximums. Hetmyer hit sixes into the media centre, into the grass mound, the red stand and the cheerful green stand.

Earlier in the day, Volcanoes Captain Kirk Edwards reached his 10th First-Class century to lead the visitors’ fightback at Providence. Edwards’ 139 took his team to 361 all out with wicketkeeper Denis Smith playing a fighting knock of 67, which ensured Volcanoes a lead of 116.

The final-day proceedings of the fourth round between Guyana Jaguars and Windward Islands Volcanoes began with Paul bowling to Edwards. Volcanoes resumed the day on 167-3, under perfect weather, at the National Stadium. Edwards scored the first run of the day when he worked a Paul delivery into the leg side, at mid-on, where Veerasammy Permaul gave a sharp return.

