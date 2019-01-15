West Indies Squad for 1st Test of Wisden Trophy Series

CWI Media Release:Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel today announced the West Indies squad to face England in the first Test match of the much-anticipated Wisden Trophy Series.

The selectors have named an exciting squad balancing players who have performed strongly in recent Tests with players who have been recalled or called up for the first time due to recent performances.

Two uncapped players will be thrilled to join the squad ahead of this great rivalry: John Campbell the 26-year-old left-handed opening batsman and Shamarh Brooks the 30-year-old right-handed middle-order batsman. There are recalls for fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and left-hander Darren Bravo. Fast bowler Oshane Thomas has been named as cover for Joseph, who is making a comeback from injury.

Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne said: “After a difficult Test Series in Bangladesh late last year the opportunity presents itself for our team to pick itself up. Although a tough series against England is anticipated, home turf has always been a place where our team has made strides.”

Browne added: “With the return of Darren Bravo, who will add value to a batting department, we expect to see marked improvement. Young, exciting, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who was sidelined by injury, returns to the squad and Shamarh Brooks has been elevated for his solid first-class performances over the last three years. John Campbell the incumbent ‘A’ team opener, who has played first class cricket for a number of years will open the batting after a good first-class season in 2018. The panel takes this opportunity to wish captain Jason Holder and his team all the best in the upcoming series.”

CEO Johnny Grave added: “The Wisden Trophy has got incredible history and the West Indies have got a proud record to defend. England have only won one Test Series on West Indies soil in 50 years. We hope that our fans will once again become the team’s twelfth man and rally to create the noise and colour that gives the squad the support they deserve and register a win in what will be a great battle.”

FULL SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Kraigg Brathwaite

Darren Bravo

Shamarh Brooks

John Campbell

Roston Chase

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shimron Hetmyer

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Kemar Roach

Jomel Warrican

NOTE: Oshane Thomas has been called up as cover for Alzarri Joseph

58 comments