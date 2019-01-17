Marshall Praised As Greatest Pacer Of All Time

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC):

One of the leading British publications has hailed legendary late Barbados and West Indies fast bowler, Malcolm Marshall, as the greatest fast bowler of all time.

The Daily Telegraph, under the headline "Memories of Marshall stir in Barbados", described Marshall as the best of the best as in an era when "West Indies ruled game".

Writing in his daily dispatch, veteran writer Scyld Berry noted: "Marshall is widely regarded as the best fast bowler ever. Of all pacemen, only Allan Davidson of Australia has taken 100 wickets for a lower average than Marshall who took 376 at 20.9 each. In Marshall's first decade in the side (1977-1987) West Indies lost three Tests and were world champions".

Berry is a former Editor of Wisden Cricket Almanack and is among the most respected writers in the modern game. He visited Marshall's grave at the St Bartholomew Church in the southern parish of Christ Church to recount several memories.

Marshall died in Barbados on November 4, 1999 at the age of 41 after a battle with colon cancer.

"England had the first practice of their West Indian tour at the 3Ws Oval on the university campus at Cave Hill, where they will have four days of match practice ahead of the first Test starting a week on Wednesday," Berry added.

