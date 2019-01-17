TTCB re-elect president for 4th term

AZIM Bassarath was yesterday re-elected for his fourth term as president of the TT Cricket Board, after elections were finally held at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva. Bassarath defeated his only challenger Dinanath Ramnarine 31-13 and will control the TTCB for the next three years.

The elections had been hold since October 2016 owing to an injuction, as several National League representatives took the TTCB executive to court.

Ramnarine and former TT captain Daren Ganga have been battling with the TTCB over the last few years over the board's constitution and its operations. The pair has been advocating for a one club-one vote policy, term limits for the president and the removal of 12 outgoing votes enjoyed by the incumbent.

In other election results yesterday, Arjoon Ramlal, Kerwin John and Parasram Singh were voted in as first vice president, second vice president and third vice president respectively. They all went up unopposed. Th trio replaces former 1st vice president Dr Allen Sammy, Lalman Kowlessar (second) and deceased Patrick Rampersad who was the third vice president.

