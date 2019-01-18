Cameron Not The Man For The Job, Says Mitchell

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC):

The former chairman of CARICOM's sub-committee on cricket, Grenada's Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell, has given a vote of no-confidence in the leadership of Cricket West Indies (CWI) president, Dave Cameron.

Speaking on Starcom Network's 'Mason and Guest' cricket show, the veteran Grenada leader said while he had no personal issues with Cameron, the CWI top administrator's management style left a lot to be desired.

Cameron is going for a fourth successive term as CWI president at elections set for March.

"I don't have any problem with Dave Cameron as a person. We had a very good relationship, but as far as his management style of West Indies cricket [is concerned], I don't have a lot of respect for it, so I don't think my position on that has changed," said Mitchell, who has clashed with Cameron in the past over his handling of issues in West Indies cricket.

"I think he sometimes takes it personally, but it's not to do with Dave the person by itself, it's his leadership of West Indies cricket that I have problems with, and I would not be able to change my position on that particular issue.

"I don't think his attitude and mindset will take West Indies cricket forward, and that position has not changed. If anything, since I left [as sub-committee chairman], everything I've heard has reinforced that position that I held before."

