Regional 4 Day, Jan 17

Scorpions vs Volcanoes

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Veteran opener Devon Smith continued his domination at first class level, stroking his 36th hundred as Windward Islands Volcanoes kept under-pressure Jamaica Scorpions in the field all day on the opening day of their fifth-round match here yesterday.

The 37-year-old hit a superb 124 which steered the hosts to 263 for six in their first innings, after they were inserted at the Grenada National Stadium.

Kavem Hodge extended his good form with 56 while wicketkeeper Denis Smith ended the day unbeaten on 36.

Left-arm spinner Dennis Bulli led the attack in the absence of veteran Nikita Miller, claiming five for 94.

Jaguars vs Hurricanes

THE Guyana Jaguars fought back with three late wickets to restrict the Leeward Islands Hurricanes to 57-3 and leave the fifth round Cricket West Indies Regional Four-day encounter delicately poised, after the tourists spinners dominated an intriguing first day.

With 13 wickets falling on the day, the Hurricanes finished 139 runs behind the Jaguars’ modest first-innings total.

Pacers Keemo Paul and Clinton Pestano, along with left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, pegged the tourists back on a pitch that occasionally played a few tricks, claiming the scalps of Kieran Powell, Montcin Hodge and Keacy Carty.

Earlier, a combination of poor strokes and excellent spin bowling sparked a Jaguars collapse, with the home side sliding from 148-4 to 196 all out.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall took 4-70 and fellow slow bowler Damion Jacobs 3-15 as the four-time defending champions lost their last six wickets for 48 runs.

Watched by another disappointing turnout of spectators, Jaguars, after winning the toss and deciding to bat, made two changes. They replaced left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie with leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo while all-rounder Christopher Barnwell came in for West Indies selectee Shimron Hetmyer.

Pride vs Red Force

The sup­port­er clad in red, white and black, walked up the tow­er­ing stairs of the Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my with tremen­dous Pride af­ter the Red Force won its last clash against the Ja­maican Scor­pi­ons last week in Kingston, Ja­maica. The same man was left flat in his seat by the end of the sec­ond ses­sion of play on the first day, as his beloved team had crashed to 145 for eight against the Bar­ba­dos Pride on the open­ing day of their fourth round West In­dies Four-day clash in Tarou­ba, San Fer­nan­do yes­ter­day.

At the break, Yan­nic Car­ri­ah was lead­ing the fight on 23 not out off 85 de­liv­er­ies with two fours. A num­ber of T&T bats­men got starts but gave away their wick­ets af­ter look­ing set. Skip­per De­nesh Ramdin made 19, Je­re­my Solozano 20, Khary Pierre 15 and Kyle Hope 15.

The bowler do­ing the dam­age for Bar­ba­dos was Kevin Stoute, who had 4 for 29 at the break. Open­ing bowler Mar­quino Mind­ley was al­so good and took 2 for 32.

Ear­li­er, Ramdin won the toss for the first time in First Class crick­et at this venue and im­me­di­ate­ly de­cid­ed to take the first strike.

With Red Force bat­ting at the ground for the first time in any First Class crick­et match, saw open­ers Kyle Hope and Je­re­my Solozano start­ing off well. They were to­geth­er for the first 46 min­utes of play, and life was look­ing good for the Red Force men.

