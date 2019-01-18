Regional 4 Day, Jan 17
Fri, Jan 18, '19
Scorpions vs Volcanoes
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Veteran opener Devon Smith continued his domination at first class level, stroking his 36th hundred as Windward Islands Volcanoes kept under-pressure Jamaica Scorpions in the field all day on the opening day of their fifth-round match here yesterday.
The 37-year-old hit a superb 124 which steered the hosts to 263 for six in their first innings, after they were inserted at the Grenada National Stadium.
Kavem Hodge extended his good form with 56 while wicketkeeper Denis Smith ended the day unbeaten on 36.
Left-arm spinner Dennis Bulli led the attack in the absence of veteran Nikita Miller, claiming five for 94.
Jaguars vs Hurricanes
THE Guyana Jaguars fought back with three late wickets to restrict the Leeward Islands Hurricanes to 57-3 and leave the fifth round Cricket West Indies Regional Four-day encounter delicately poised, after the tourists spinners dominated an intriguing first day.
With 13 wickets falling on the day, the Hurricanes finished 139 runs behind the Jaguars’ modest first-innings total.
Pacers Keemo Paul and Clinton Pestano, along with left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, pegged the tourists back on a pitch that occasionally played a few tricks, claiming the scalps of Kieran Powell, Montcin Hodge and Keacy Carty.
Earlier, a combination of poor strokes and excellent spin bowling sparked a Jaguars collapse, with the home side sliding from 148-4 to 196 all out.
Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall took 4-70 and fellow slow bowler Damion Jacobs 3-15 as the four-time defending champions lost their last six wickets for 48 runs.
Watched by another disappointing turnout of spectators, Jaguars, after winning the toss and deciding to bat, made two changes. They replaced left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie with leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo while all-rounder Christopher Barnwell came in for West Indies selectee Shimron Hetmyer.
Pride vs Red Force
The supporter clad in red, white and black, walked up the towering stairs of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy with tremendous Pride after the Red Force won its last clash against the Jamaican Scorpions last week in Kingston, Jamaica. The same man was left flat in his seat by the end of the second session of play on the first day, as his beloved team had crashed to 145 for eight against the Barbados Pride on the opening day of their fourth round West Indies Four-day clash in Tarouba, San Fernando yesterday.
At the break, Yannic Carriah was leading the fight on 23 not out off 85 deliveries with two fours. A number of T&T batsmen got starts but gave away their wickets after looking set. Skipper Denesh Ramdin made 19, Jeremy Solozano 20, Khary Pierre 15 and Kyle Hope 15.
The bowler doing the damage for Barbados was Kevin Stoute, who had 4 for 29 at the break. Opening bowler Marquino Mindley was also good and took 2 for 32.
Earlier, Ramdin won the toss for the first time in First Class cricket at this venue and immediately decided to take the first strike.
With Red Force batting at the ground for the first time in any First Class cricket match, saw openers Kyle Hope and Jeremy Solozano starting off well. They were together for the first 46 minutes of play, and life was looking good for the Red Force men.
