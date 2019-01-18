CRICKET WEST INDIES AFFIRMS RICHARD PYBUS APPOINTMENT

CWI Media Release:

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is standing by its decision to appoint Englishman, Richard Pybus interim Head Coach of the WINDIES Men's team.

Following a meeting of the Board of Directors on Thursday, January 17, the organization affirmed that the appointment of Pybus was made with the support of more than two-thirds of its board to ensure the team had strong leadership ahead of the busy cricket season this year.

Pybus, who was the architect of the West Indies trifecta of 2016 World Cup titles (World T20, Women's World T20 and Under-19 World Cup) while serving as WINDIES cricket director, leads the technical team for the upcoming visit of England, the Triangular Series in Ireland, the 2019 Cricket World Cup (CWC), and the visit of India in July and August. During this interim period, Pybus’ tour of duty in the demanding months ahead will be supported by a technical team, which includes some of the game’s leading experts from within the region and around the globe.

CWI advised that the decision to appoint the coach had been further reviewed and approved by the Corporate Governance, and Audit Risk and Compliance Committees.

Recent public charges leveled at the sporting body by an objecting board director have now been referred to the governing body’s Ethics Committee for review.

