Regional 4 Day, Jan 18

Red Force vs Pride

THE TT Red Force were in serious trouble last evening, in their West Indies Four Day Championship fifth round day/night match against the Barbados Pride, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

After dismissing the Red Force for 170 early on the final session, on Thursday evening, the Pride closed the day on 52 runs for the loss of three wickets. Yesterday, they pushed on to 215, with Nicholas Kirton and Shamar Springer both scoring 47. For the Red Force, pacers Odean Smith and Anderson Phillip took 3/32 and 3/73 respectively.

The Red Force, up to press time last evening, were 29/3 with Barbados-born opener Kyle Hope on two (off 55 deliveries) and captain Denesh Ramdin on five.

Jamaican-born fast bowler Marquino Mindley took all three wickets to fall, all to catches in the slips.

Left-handers Jeremy Solozano and Amir Jangoo were held by Jonathan Carter at first slip, while Mohammed edged a loose drive to Anthony Alleyne at third slip.

Things looked upbeat for the Red Force as they got two wickets early in the first session yesterday.

Trinidad Newsday has the report

Jaguars vs Hurricanes

The second day’s play at Providence began with rain and ended in similar fashion. Hurricanes were bundled out for 175 in their first innings, and Clinton Pestano was the star with the ball, finishing with 4-50 while fellow Berbician Romario Shepherd grabbed 3-29.

In the second innings, Guyana Jaguars were 76-2, with a lead of 97 runs after rain ended the second day’s play. Rahkeem Cornwall was once more among the wickets, removing Griffith and Johnson in the final session.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes began the second day 139 runs behind, at 57-3. Akeem Saunders and Terrance Warde were the Hurricanes batsmen. Romario Shepherd started proceedings for the Jaguars by bowling a testing maiden to Saunders. The morning session was ideal for the Jaguars to make inroads and

take control of the game after a 30-minute rain delay prior to the first ball being bowled.

Keemo Paul, bowling from the media centre end in tandem with Shepherd, made the Hurricanes batsmen play at most of the deliveries. Saunders was the first wicket of the day, when he was out caught behind for a fighting 28 from 88 balls, including four boundaries. Shepherd had, in the previous over, induced a catch off this batsman, but it was dropped at second slip by Griffith. Shepherd however remained patient, and was rewarded with the wicket of Saunders, with the score on 97-4.

Scorpions vs Volcanoes

At close of play yesterday, the Scorpions were 214 for 4 in reply to Volcanoes 285. C Walton was on 113* and K Williams 20*. B King contributed 52. For the Volcanoes Ray Jordan closed the day with 2 for 27 in 11 overs.

0 comments