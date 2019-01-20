Regional 4 Day, Jan 19

Red Force vs Pride

TAROUBA, Trinidad (CMC) — Barbados Pride expectedly cruised to an easy victory over Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, defeating them by seven wickets in their fifth-round match in the Regional Four-Day Championships at Brian Lara Cricket stadium here yesterday.

Having started the day in full control of the match by restricting the Red Force to 62 for six at the end of the second day's play, the Pride skittled out the home side for just 103 with medium pacer Shamar Springer claiming three of the four wickets to fall.

Needing just 58 runs for victory after securing a 45-run first-innings lead, the visitors then romped to an easy win — finishing on 58 for three in 17 overs.

With fast bowler Marquino Mindley having done the damage the previous evening by taking four quick wickets, Springer followed in his footsteps.

Jaguars vs Hurricanes

On a day in which the post lunch session was lost due to illness of eight of the Leewards Hurricanes players, a haul of 6-17 from off-spinner Rakeem Cornwall kept their fifth round of the Regional First-Class tournament against leaders and four times defending Guyana Jaguars in the balance when bails were lifted yesterday.

A carefully constructed from 40 from 175 balls and 194 minutes from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, an entertaining 46 from Clinton Pestano who batted 87 balls, 75 minutes with a four and four sixes and a responsible 57-ball 39 from Romario Shepherd who faced 57 balls and batted for 65 minutes and shared in a 57-runs stand with Kemo Paul with two fours in 22, rallied the Jaguars to 269 leaving the Hurricanes to get 291 to win.

The 24-year-old Cornwall had 6-70 for his 15th five-wicket haul and followed up his 4-70 in the first innings to claim his second First-Class 10-wicket match haul and move to 24 scalps as the burly Antiguan continued to spin webs around Caribbean batsman.

By the close the Hurricanes were 32-1 from 16 overs after Skipper Kieran Powell suffered another failure when he was LBW to Kemo Paul for seven at 16-1.

But Monchin Hodge (17) and Keacy Carty (3) were together at the crease with their team needing 259 to win from 98 overs today.

Scorpions vs Volcanoes

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — A four-wicket haul by Larry Edwards helped the Windward Islands Volcanoes secure a slim 13-run, first-innings lead — but a strong bowling effort by the Jamaica Scorpions ensured honours were shared at the end of the penultimate day of their Regional Four-Day match at Grenada National Stadium here yesterday.

Edwards grabbed four wickets for 79 runs to help earn the Volcanoes an unlikely first-innings lead, but Dennis Bulli hit back by grabbing four wickets to help keep the game balanced.

Chadwick Walton's fifth first class century had looked to be enough to help the Scorpions overtake the Volcanoes' first-innings total of 285.

Surprisingly though, the Scorpions fell just short, with Edwards accounting for the final four wickets to fall.

Walton had resumed on 113, but added just 12 runs to his overnight total before being adjudged leg before wicket to Kavem Hodge.

Kenroy Williams too became a victim of Hodge to be out for 21 as the Scorpions slipped to 231 for six.

Edwards then struck to remove Aldaine Thomas for six, Bulli for 15, Jerome Taylor for a two-ball duck, and finally Derval Green for 24 to wrap up the innings.

Jamaica Observer

