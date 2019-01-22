West Indies vs England - First Test Preview

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Following a chequered tour of the subcontinent, the West Indies returns home to play hosts to England; bowling off the visitors’ first full tour of the Caribbean in a decade in Barbados. Windies will have the seam trio of Gabriel, Roach and Holder for the start of a Test series for the first time since hosting Bangladesh in July of last year. The men in maroon boasts the return of fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph, as well as specialist batsman Darren Bravo, while welcoming new-comers; opener—John Campbell along with Shamarh Brooks, as Bishoo misses out. The 14-man squad named by Cricket West Indies for the three-match Test series spanning January 23 to February 13 is as follows; Jason Holder (Capt) Shai Hope, John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shane Dowrich (wk), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Shamarh Brooks, Jomel Warrican and Oshane Thomas*.

Jason Holder will be charged with minimizing the effects of the ongoing off-field affairs on team performance yet again; this time, concerning the controversial appointment of Richard Pybus. The position of head coach in West Indies cricket continues to be unstable. Initially, there was an announcement that Stuart Law would no longer carry on as head coach in the long term, during Windies’ visit to India, followed by the appointment of Nic Pothas after Law prematurely took his flight just prior to the tour of Bangladesh. The latest now involves the appointment of the English man, Pybus, which has been met with disapproval (to be kind) right throughout the Caribbean.

West Indies fans can though find solace in Hope who hit full throttle toward the end of the year. The Bajan now returns to the Caribbean with an air of expectancy as to when, no longer if, he will fulfil his potential. Returning to the West Indies following impressive performances after impressive performances and having the opportunity to suit up in his back yard; there is the supposition that he will play a major part in Holder’s plans, if the West Indies seeks to play party-poopers to England’s hopes of retaining their number three spot in the ICC Test ranking by winning this series.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite, who has been dealt yet another opening partner, is another batsman who will be playing on home soil. No longer burdened with the responsibility of captaincy, the need for him to stand up and be counted will be of utmost importance as the right-hander seems to be at the root of all things good in West Indies Test cricket under Jason Holder.

Tough Questions

The role of Darren Bravo will be revealed tomorrow should he walk straight back into the team. If so, there arises the issue of who he replaces? Hetmyer or Chase? There is also the possibility that he is added to a line-up of Brathwaite, Campbell, Hope, Hetmyer, Chase and Dowrich. However, the West Indies will then have no choice but to field four bowlers.

This then triggers the topic of identity once more. What is the West Indies known for in 2019, what are our strengths? If we can recall what was a very fruitful 2018 Test-summer; for the vast majority, we fielded five bowlers (four seamers and a spinner). Who, in that Windies dressing room, will make the tough decision and say “we are a team that plays four seamers at home”? Or will we continue to chop and change at our hearts’ desire? My guess is the latter. And if the decision is made that Darren Bravo indeed plays the first Test, who will fill that all important number three position? Will he or will Hope?

The Visitors

Joe Root’s men, however, are not without issues of their own, particularly within their top-order. The visitors are currently in the process of replacing Alastair Cook; at the moment, with left-hander Rory Burns whose partner, Keaton Jennings, is by no means a seasoned campaigner.

England is also on the hunt for a number three batsman; a position in which they have recently tried Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes and Johnny Bairstow; with the latter sending a message to the English selectors by notching a ton (in that same position) down in Sri Lanka, when replacing Sam Curran in the 3rd Test. This was after he was “pushed from behind the stumps” by Jos Butler then off the field with the inclusion of Ben Foakes.

Foakes, England’s new wicket-keeper batsman, seems to be revolutionizing Test cricket wicket-keeping. He is a nifty customer on either side of the stumps and doesn’t look like giving back the gloves to either Butler or Bairstow anytime soon.

England has a long tail, of which Sam Curran should not be treated as a member. Instead, the West Indies should consider him a batsman and a genuine threat, so too the entire English lower-order.

Do not be fooled– until ten wickets have fallen, no West Indian player should be thinking about batting.

It is somewhat interesting how England can fit Foakes, Butler and Bairstow (three wicket-keeper batmen) all into one line-up and still play five bowlers. It will also be intriguining to see who gets the go ahead in the spin department, Leach or Ali. Or the outside vote of Adil Rashid.

With Curran, Anderson, Holder, Roach and Broad on display at Kensington, the Test world should be in for a treat of swing bowling.

