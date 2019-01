West Indies vs England TV coverage

CWI Media Release: Fans at home and abroad will be able to watch on:

Sky – UK & Europe

Willow – US

Perform/DAZN – Canada

Super Sport – South Africa & Sub Saharan Africa

Fox Australia – Australia

Astro – Malaysia

Ten Cricket – Caribbean

Ten Cricket – SEA & Middle East

Sony – Indian Subcontinent

So far, television stations in Barbados, Jamaica, St Kitts, St Lucia and St Vincent will also broadcast the first Test.

8 comments