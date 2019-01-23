Anderson's late carnage triggers Windies collapse on Day 1

Five batsmen managed to score over 40, and yet, Windies were left on the backfoot at 264 for 8 on the opening day of the first Test. It was as much due to their inability to build long innings as it was due to James Anderson late carnage with the second new ball at the Kensington Oval against England on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, Windies got off to a steady start. For a change, Kraigg Brathwaite got good support in company of debutant John Campbell. The duo saw off a testing period of swing bowling in the first hour by England's new-ball pair of Anderson and Sam Curran, stitching a half-century partnership.

While Brathwaite hadn't even managed to register double digits, Campbell pushed the scoring rate. The southpaw was employing the sweep to good effect but became predictable after a point of time, eventually leading to his downfall - when he missed the delivery and was trapped legbefore by Moeen Ali.

However, Brathwaite and Hope - who have become Windies' most reliable batting pair in recent times - ensured the fall didn't let England get on top. In what has become a feature of their batting in the last one year, they continued to dig in and didn't give England any chances, taking the hosts to Lunch on 89 for 1.

Soon after the morning break, they brought up their half-century stand and looked set for a long stay in the middle. However, Ben Stokes's double strike in a space of nine balls turned the tide of the contest. Brathwaite got slightly squared up to a delivery coming in and edges it to the slips. Darren Bravo, who had marked his return to Test cricket after more than two years, didn't survive long enough, going early into the shot off a slower delivery by Stokes - who was playing his 50th Test - and getting trapped. Windies were reduced from 126 for 1 to 128 for 3.

A brief rain interruption brought an early end to the second session, with Hope and Roston Chase seeing off any further damage.

