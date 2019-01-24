Kemar Roach claims the day

England were entitled to stride off the Kensington Oval after less than an hour's play on day two with their chests thrust forward and grins on their faces, a job well done. They had, after all, restricted West Indies to a total of 289 on a pitch both captains wanted to bat on first.

Three and a half hours later, the entrance to the field had become a dizzying turnstile for touring batsmen with shoulders hunched and jaws slack, trying to fathom what had just happened.

What had just happened was an absolute demolition job as West Indies' pace attack, led by Kemar Roach, bowled England out for 77, the lowest Test total to be posted in Bridgetown and 212 runs short of the home side's modest first-innings score.

Roach's stunning spell of five wickets for four runs in 27 balls left England reeling at 48-6 and, with Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph contributing two wickets apiece, the scene ended in carnage for the tourists, who had only four batsmen reach double figures with none of them making it to 20.

On a day when 18 wickets fell, however, there was much more to come as England's Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali combined to put West Indies under some pressure at 61-5.

