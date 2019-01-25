

18 wickets fell on Thursday, none on Friday. Just to add to the freak nature of how the Windies-England contest has unfolded at the Kensington Oval is the eight wickets that fell on the opening day, making it three contrastingly different turn of events. What has changed in a more level progression is Windies' dominance in the Test.

In a period of 13 balls before Shane Dowrich had walked out to bat on Thursday, Windies had lost 4 wickets for 1 run. From thereon, the 'keeper batted and batted and batted, till the point England were deflated to a point where they were just waiting for the declaration.

But while Dowrich held one end up with steady defense, it was Jason Holder's assault from the other end that flattened England's challenge. By the time the Windies skipper had walked out to bat on Thursday, the hosts were already in command courtesy a half-century stand between Shimron Hetmyer and Dowrich. However, he ensured that not only did he take the game away from England but also punctured their morale.

After a day where 18 wickets were lost, England would have hoped that their pacers will have a role to play to dismiss Windies at the earliest, with their last three having limited credentials with the bat. But courtesy some risk-free cricket, Dowrich and Holder ensured England never went past them. Having batted for almost five hours on Friday, the duo remained unbeaten, stitching a 295-run partnership - the third highest for the seventh wicket in Tests - to take Windies to 415 for 6 before declaring their innings, setting a 628-run target.