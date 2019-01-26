Roston Chase bags eight wickets as West Indies crush England

A rampaging Roston Chase tore through England's batting line-up to hand West Indies a comprehensive 381-run victory inside four days in the first Test in Barbados.

Chase finished with career-best Test figures of 8-60 off 21.4 overs to almost single handedly bowl England out for 246 in their second innings but, in truth there were many more architects of the West Indies' victory.

Kemar Roach's devastating haul of 5-17 in England's first innings when the tourists were bowled out for just 77, West Indies captain Jason Holder's unbeaten second-innings 202 and team-mate Shane Dowrich's 116 not out which put the target out of reach and some dire shot selection by England batsmen in their second innings combined with Chase's impressive haul to deliver a memorable victory for the home side.

While on the subject of selection, questions are sure to be asked at the England team selection table ahead of the second Test, starting in Antigua on Thursday. The obvious one: was leaving Stuart Broad out on a pitch where the pacemen initially ran riot such a good idea? And: How will England respond to an underwhelming batting performance throughout this Test?

Regardless of England's woes, the day belonged to Chase and the West Indies, who will long remember this triumph.

The tourists were always going to face a huge battle over two days to hold out for a draw when they resumed on 56 with no wickets down but opener Rory Burns provided a period of positivity with a controlled 84 off 133 deliveries before he was bowled by Chase with a ball that slid inside his defensive push to hit off stump.

0 comments