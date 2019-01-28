West Indies Squad for 2nd match of Wisden Trophy Test Series

CWI Media Release: – Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel today announced the West Indies squad to face England in the second Test match of the Wisden Trophy Series.

The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua from Thursday, January 31 to Monday, February 4. First ball is scheduled for 10am (9am Jamaica Time) daily.

Windies lead the three-match rubber 1-0 following their victory by 381 runs in the first Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne said: “Oshane Thomas was with us in Barbados as cover and he has been added to the squad as the 14th player and will remain with the team as an additional fast bowler.

“We were all extremely happy with the great result in the first Test. We want to see them put in another solid performance in the second match in Antigua, where we won last year.”

Tickets are on sale at local ticket booths in Antigua and online at www.windiescricket.com via the “BuyTickets” button.

Saint Lucia Test match tickets went on sale at ticket booths today.

FULL SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo

Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase ,

Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer

Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican

