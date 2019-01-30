West Indies versus England 2nd Test preview

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

After handing Root and company England’s biggest loss in the Caribbean (by runs), the West Indies now turn their attention to withstanding the inevitable fightback when Test number two bowls off in Antigua at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday, 10 a.m. local time. With the official inclusion of Oshane Thomas as a member of the squad — making him available for selection — it is clear that while the visitors are shoring up to give a fight, the hosts are not prepared to give up their 1-0 lead without a combat of their own.

Reinforcements

The inclusion of Thomas might very well be to add to England’s headache. Now, along with the multiple decisions Root and Bayliss must take to rectify their mistakes — the Windies XI for this Test does not seem as predictable. It might be safe to say that Jimmy Anderson will be welcoming back his old partner in crime — an English legend himself — Stuart Broad. While England might have erred in playing two spinners in the first Test, it is important that Joe Root steps away from the table in assessing whether this pitch will actually require two spinners. Along with the inclusion of Jack Leach, the Poms’ captain does have the choice of taking on the additional responsibility of being the second spin option himself. As Jonny Bairstow was seen practicing glove work yesterday in Antigua, it is possible that England might well do away with one of their wicket-keeper batsmen. Not least, the very possible reality that Keaton Jennings might yet lose his place at the top of the order.

An opportunity for Windies top-order

As we know, a win brings fewer questions than a defeat, but we must not forget that the win in the first Test is just another of the steps that Holder and his team have been taking over the past two years; steps of progression that, if we have been paying attention, have also been taken in defeats. Caribbean fans, while enjoying the win and giving due to our players for a complete performance must not adopt the style of the English fans and their media overreaction. So, let us remind ourselves that our top-order is still striving for consistency. To that point, an “under pressure” Shane Dowrich made his maiden Test ton down in Zimbabwe in October 2017 and in the first Test (against England) went on to grab his third—equaling the number of centuries made by the Windies top-order during this period. Going to Antigua one-up, there is no pressure on the top-order; one can even argue that they have been given a launching pad in the search of that elusive stability.

Last time in Antigua

The hosts will have good memories of Antigua from last summer when — that man again — Kemar Roach routed Bangladesh for a mere 43 runs. Kraigg Brathwaite might remember that Test for his 7th Test century and the West Indies should remember that all twenty wickets were shared amongst their four seamers. Based on the first innings bowling performance in the first Test, the entire Caribbean will be hoping for a similar wicket to the one from last summer. Therefore, it should be as you were for the curators in Antigua.

However, one could not be faulted for replaying the events of the last Test and wondering: Did the West Indies “sweeten” England?

The pitch the English would have seen the night before, and which influenced their decision in playing two spinners and leaving out their quickest bowler, would have been in much better condition on the first morning of the Test. The only hope Joe Root would have had when he saw the stark difference in the wicket that morning disappeared when the coin fell on the wrong side. Hope was renewed when England held the upper hand after they dismissed the hosts for 289 runs in the first session on Day 2, on what seemed a batting wicket. England were again in for a surprise when they realised they were set to bat during the period the pitch would be at its quickest (after drying out). And when the English kept playing for turn when Roston Chase literally got only a single ball to spin during his spell of 8/60, there was then need to revisit the event (the condition of the pitch the night before Day 1) that meant England had loss the game as soon as that team was selected. Well played, Barbados.

Having said that, since 2018 Windies bowlers have taken 116 of a possible 120 wickets at home in six Test matches. Come on, Antigua, give us a West Indian wicket.

