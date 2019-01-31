Windies openers firm after England fold for 187



Windies claimed Day 1 honours in the Antigua Test by bowling out England for 187 in their first innings before playing out the 21 overs without any damage. The openers dogged batting meant the hosts ended the opening day of the second Test 157 runs behind with all ten wickets intact. Having wrapped up the visitors' first innings for a paltry score, Windies had 21 overs to survive in an extended post-Tea session on a rather lively green-top. Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell did exactly that, the latter particularly overcoming a nervy start to finish the day with 16 against his name off 71 deliveries he faced.

With immense aid off the pitch, England's new-ball pair of Stuart Broad and James Anderson seemed menacing - the former in particular, bowling seven overs on the trot in his opening spell and thoroughly testing Campbell - but eventually returned wicket-less, as did England at the end of the day. The visitors were in with a chance late into the session, though, when an lbw appeal against Brathwaite was turned down. However, England lost their review when replays found Sam Curran to have overstepped.

While the Windies openers successfully saw off the new ball, England went back knowing they hadn't done much wrong since their batting capitulation earlier in the day. England's resistance with the bat lasted just 61 overs and runs came courtesy Jonny Bairstow and an under-fire Moeen Ali's half-centuries. Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel were the wreckers-in-chief, sharing seven spoils between them. The top-order crumbled around Bairstow, who hit a brisk 52, while Moeen combined with Ben Foakes for a vital 85-run stand that helped England avoid total catastrophe. read more at cricbuzz ESPNcricinfo has the full scorecard

0 comments