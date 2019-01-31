Regional 4 day January 31

Jaguars vs Red Force

Exciting West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul conjured up magical performances with bat and ball to twice hurt Trinidad and Tobago Red Force as leaders Guyana Jaguars kept their noses in front on a dramatic opening day of their sixth-round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship here yesterday.

Twenty wickets fell at Queen’s Park Oval as Red Force, sent in, were bundled out for 108 before Jaguars then tumbled for 150 in reply to eke out a 42-run first innings lead.

At the close, Red Force were 13 without loss in their second innings.

The 20-year-old Paul was never out of the spotlight, first coming to the fore by taking three for 26 with his brisk pace to help dismantle Red Force’s innings before lashing a whirlwind unbeaten 66 at number eight.

read more at Jamaica Gleaner

Volcanoes vs Pride

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – Devon Smith dominated with his 37th first class hundred as Windward Islands Volcanoes collared Barbados Pride’s bowlers, on the opening day of the sixth round of matches in the Regional Four-Day Championship on Thursday.

Opting to bat first at Kensington Oval, Volcanoes piled up 325 for five, with the veteran left-hander ending on an unbeaten 146.

Smith faced 256 deliveries in six hours and 21 minutes at the crease, and struck 18 fours and a six.

Discarded Test batsman Sunil Ambris continued to keep himself in the selectors’ minds with a fluent 79 while former Barbados captain Kirk Edwards chipped in with 39 and Roland Cato, 29.

Guyana Chronicle has the report

Hurricanes vs Scorpions

Scores in brief:

Hurricanes: 204 all out, J Hamilton 65, R Cornwall 33, J Taylor 5/28, D Green, R Powell 2 wickets each.

Scorpions: 111/3, B King 24, C Walton 19. J Blackwood 55, and A Fuddadin 6 and the not out batsmen.

0 comments