Pakistan Women put up a much better performance in the 2nd T20I, but still fell short as Windies Women sealed the series with a thrilling Super Over triumph in Karachi.

Although she had made 22 off 24 balls earlier in the match, Deandra Dottin's power hitting came to the fore in the Super Over as she carted Sana Mir for a four and two sixes. Windies managed 18 in the Super Over, leaving Pakistan with a tall ask. Shakera Selman needed just three deliveries to end the contest as she dismissed Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar in quick succession to give Windies the series.