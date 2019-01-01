A patient batting effort saw Windies claim a crucial 85-run first-innings lead over England at stumps on Day 2 of the second Test in Antigua. Even though England, and Stuart Broad in particular, created some chances and some half-chances, sloppy fielding meant most of them were put down, adding to the team's woes.

Kraigg Brathwaite was the common denominator in both the half-century stands that set up Windies for the first-innings lead. He extended his partnership with fellow opener John Campbell to 70 and later added 63 runs for the second-wicket stand with Shai Hope. England's brief resurgence in the hour after the Lunch, led by Moeen Ali and Broad, was nipped in the bud with another half-century partnership on either side of the second new ball, this time between the in-form Shane Dowrich and a determined Darren Bravo, as Windies snatched control back.