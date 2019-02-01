Regional 4-Day Tournament, Feb 1

Volcanoes vs Pride

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – Captain Jonathan Carter struck his fourth half-century of the Regional Four-Day Championship but Barbados Pride lost late wickets to allow Windward Islands Volcanoes to strengthen their advantage, on the second day of the sixth round affair here Friday.

The left-handed Carter ended the day on 64, an innings which lay at the centre of Pride’s first innings reply of 154 for four at the close at Kensington Oval.

Aaron Jones chipped in with 42 but was one of two wickets to fall in the third over before the close in a superb burst from fast bowler Ray Jordan (2-30).

With the score on 152, the right-armer breached Jones’s defence to bowl him and two balls later, found Nicholas Kirton’s (0) outside edge for Devon Smith to take the catch at first slip.

read more at Guyana Chronicle



Red Force vs Jaguars

JASON Mohammed ended his poor run of form with an unbeaten half century yesterday, to give the TT Red Force a chance to upset leaders and defending champions Guyana Jaguars in the West Indies Four-Day Championships, at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair.

Mohammed scored 79 not out to guide the Red Force to 264 for five at stumps in the second innings at the close of day two, a lead of 222 runs. Mohammed faced 189 deliveries and cracked eight fours.

Prior to yesterday’s knock, Mohammed had been on a dismal run of form this season – his highest score was 19 in four previous matches. Mohammed found an able partner in Imran Khan, as the pair put on 83 runs in an unbroken sixth wicket partnership in the final session after being reduced to 181/5 shortly after tea. Khan struck 40 not out off 94 balls with three fours.

Red Force coach Mervyn Dillon was happy with his team’s effort saying, “Obviously very satisfied. Jason (Mohammed) obviously being the stand out and I am really happy to see him (performing) because Jason is in contention for the West Indies cricket team.”

Hurricanes vs Scorpions

At the close of play on day 2, the Scorpions were 94 for 4 chasing 158 for a victory with Captain Paul Palmer 6, and H Fudadin 4 the not out batsmen. Walton 27, and O Thomas 21 were the topscorers so far the Scorpions.

The Hurricanes were bundled out for 142 in their second innings, with R Cornwall topscoring with 44 followed by J Hamilton 41 and T Warde 29. Taylor4/31 and Powell 3/43, were the main wicket takers for the Scorpions.

Scores in brief:

Hurricanes; 204/10, and 142/10.

Scorpions. 190/10 and 94/4

0 comments