Windies in mourning as Alzarri Joseph's mother dies on morning of third day in Antigua

Alzarri Joseph, the West Indies fast bowler, has announced that his mother, Sharon, has died ahead of play on the third day of the Test against England in Antigua.

While there is no confirmation on Joseph's involvement in the remainder of the Test, he was part of a team huddle ahead of play and then warmed up with his team-mates. Joseph is yet to bat in West Indies' first innings and would be expected to play a full part with the ball when England bat again. He has claimed five wickets at a cost of 18.60 apiece in the series so far.

A statement from Cricket West Indies invited spectators to "please join us as we express condolences to Alzarri and his family".

On the first day of the game, the 22-year-old Joseph claimed a wicket with his first ball in Test cricket in his native Antigua when Joe Denly edged an attempted cut shot.

ESPNcricinfo article

