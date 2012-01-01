Holder, Roach propel Windies to series triumph

Windies followed up their determined batting effort with an equally disciplined bowling show to wrap up the Antigua Test and, with that, the series inside three days on Saturday. Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph ran through the English top-order while Kemar Roach rattled the lower to bowl out England for a paltry 132 in their second innings. Windies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell took just 13 balls to polish off the meagre 14-run target to inflict a massive 10-wicket loss on England and pick up their first Test series win against a top-eight ranked side (barring Bangladesh) since 2012.

Stuart Board's plea for a batting hero, at the end of Day 2, fell on deaf ears as England slipped from 49 for 1 to 132 all out in another dramatic collapse - Windies pace trio allowing for no fightbacks or counter-attacks. Albeit inexpensive, Shannon Gabriel was the only Windies bowler deployed in the day to not pick up a wicket in England's second innings.

That Jos Buttler was the top scorer with 24 runs against his name in England's second innings tells the tale. Six others managed to get into double-digits but none, including Buttler, could make a contribution enough to avoid the embarrassment of yet another one-sided contest. Holder and Alzarri caused the early damage, picking up two apiece to reduce England to 59 for 4 shortly before Tea. And England slipped quite rapidly after the session break, losing four to Man of the Man Roach and two more to Holder.

