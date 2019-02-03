Regional 4 day Feb 2

Red Force vs Jaguars

TT Red Force captain Denesh Ramdin said new coach Mervyn Dillon has brought a sense of belief into the camp, after the team recorded a resounding 93-run victory over leaders and defending champions Guyana Jaguars at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, yesterday.

The Red Force now have two wins and three losses from five matches and are still in with an outside chance of making a run for the title. After resuming day three yesterday on 264 for five in the second innings, the Red Force were dismissed for 317.

Chasing a challenging 276 for victory, the Jaguars did not get close as they were all out for 182 in the final session.

After the win, Ramdin said he likes what Dillon has brought to the team after just one game in charge. "He is easy going, (he) made us believe in ourselves a lot more," Ramdin said.

Ramdin encouraged his team to stick to the basics and enjoy the game. He said, "It's just a game of cricket; (just) try to put the batters under more pressure (and) the bowlers under more pressure. Cricket is about runs, wickets and catches, so we tried to take our catches and have the guys in good (fielding) positions. Enjoying the game is most important and having a relaxed environment, so I think the guys were much more relaxed this game."

Hurricanes vs Scorpions

There was just one wicket in it when the Jamaica Scorpions got over the line in their West Indies Championship game against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Chasing just 157 for victory, the Scorpions had to depend on a boundary from Jerome Taylor, who was facing his first delivery with the team nine wickets down for victory.

In truth, the Scorpions tried to lose a game they should have had in control on more than one occasion.

Volcanoes vs Pride

The Barbados Pride are in a last-day fight for survival when their West Indies Championship game against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at Kensington Oval resumes on Day 4.

The Pride are still 60 runs shy of the massive first-innings 470 set by the Volcanoes and have just four second-innings wickets still in tact.

Choosing to bat, the Volcanoes had racked up the massive total on the back of Devon Smith’s 199. There were also good contributions from Sunil Ambris, 79, and Dennis Smith, 66.

