West Indies captain Jason Holder suspended for St Lucia Test

West Indies will be without their captain, Jason Holder, for the third Test of the series against England after the ICC suspended him.

Holder was held responsible for his team's slow over rate during the win in Antigua. West Indies wrapped up the three-match series with a second successive win - this time by 10 wickets - within three days in Antigua. They won the first Test in Barbados by 381 runs within four days.

ESPNcricinfo has the report

