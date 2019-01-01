I know some big runs are around the corner

by MICHELLE MCDONALD

Michelle McDonald interviews Sunil Ambris

Windwards Volcanoes are in second place in the West Indies 4-day championships after their 8 wicket victory over Barbados Pride in the last round. Apart from Devon Smith’s 199, the Volcanoes were helped by Sunil Ambris scoring the next highest score of 79.

Ambris, the right handed batsman from St Vincent & the Grenadines, was coming off an impressive 94 runs against the Englishmen during the CWI XI. Having played 1 ODI and 6 Tests for the West Indies, he is looking to score runs consistently and keep himself fit in case he is called up again.

