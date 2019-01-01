Holder targets Northamptonshire spell for World Cup preparation

Windies captain Jason Holder is hoping an upcoming stint with English county club Northamptonshire will help with his acclimatization ahead of the ICC World Cup.

The 27-year-old regional team skipper, rated as the best all-rounder in the world, recently signed with the club for part of the 2019 season. Holder will take part in the team’s first two County Championship matches and the first six Royal London One-Day Cup games.

Holder expressed delight at being able to join the English club and looks forward to experiencing the conditions of English cricket.

“I'm hopeful, from a personal point, that it will provide me a good opportunity of acclimatising to English conditions and getting some time in the middle ahead of the World Cup in England, and I'm grateful to Northamptonshire for the opportunity which I am really looking forward to,” Holder said.

“England is somewhere I've wanted to play for a long time and I'm looking forward to the experience of county cricket and testing myself in the different conditions,” he added.

“Northamptonshire has a reputation of being a good club to be a part of, with a tight-knit squad and coaches who want to get the best out of their players.”

Sportsmax article

