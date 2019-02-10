Regional 4 day Feb 9

Jaguars vs Scorpions

DESPITE being in a comfortable position after taking first-innings lead, Jamaican Scorpions collapsed in their second innings and were bowled out for 132 on the penultimate day of the seventh round Cricket West Indies Regional Four-day encounter against Guyana Jaguars at Guyana National Stadium, Providence, yesterday.

Set 170 runs to win after the visitors gained a slim first-innings plus of 37 runs, the defending champions were 25 without loss at stumps. Chandrapaul Hemraj is on 16 with three boundaries while Tagenarine Chanderpaul is on 9 (2×4).

The Jaguars enter the final day today, needing 145 runs with all ten wickets in hand.After being dismissed for 321 in their first innings, Jaguars took wickets at regular intervals to keep Scorpions in check. Left-arm pacer, Raymon Reifer and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie shared three wickets, conceding 36 and 11 runs respectively while Christopher Barnwell had two for 18 and Romario Shepherd and Veerasammy Permaul took one wicket apiece.

read more at Guyana Chronicle

Red Force vs Pride

The Barbados Pride are 15 without loss in chase of 324 for victory headed into the last day of their West Indies Championship game against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at Kensington Oval.

Scores in the match so far, the Red Force, 358 all out and 247 for six, and the Pride, 282 all out and 15 without loss.

Choosing to bat first, the Red Force had scored a massive 358 thanks to innings of 138 from Lendl Simmons and 121 from Jason Mohammed before the Pride responded, recovering from 130-7, to end all out on 282.

The Pride benefitted from rear guard action in the form of wicketkeeper Tevyn Walcott, 63, and Ashley Nurse, 75. Earlier, opener Shayne Moseley had contributed 56 and Aaron James,45, before a mini collapse had threatened to put the Red Force in a very strong position.

Sportsmax has the report



Volcanoes vs Hurricanes

The Windward Islands Volcanoes have 10 wickets in hand and 231 runs to get on the final day of their West Indies Championship game against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Windsor Park in Dominica.

Honours have remained even throughout this game with the Volcanoes enjoying a slightly better time with the ball in their second innings.

Sent into bat, the Hurricanes had posted 271 all out, with the Volcanoes replying with 230, a deficit of 41 runs. Every one of those runs were needed when the Hurricanes batted again, as they were dismissed on Saturday for just 199, a lead of 240, which, while no walkover, is certainly gettable.

another Sportsmax report

