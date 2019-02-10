Mark Wood stars in five-wicket rampage

A maiden five-wicket haul for Mark Wood has put England in command for the first time this series, with a 142-run overnight lead against West Indies in the third Test.

He had had to wait for his chance, but when it came, Wood lunged at it like a caged animal released.

A late call-up to the England squad after Olly Stone returned home with a back injury before the first Test, Wood remained on the sidelines until he was named to play his 13th Test, and first since May. It may have been a dead rubber, but it looked anything but, on an action-packed second day in St Lucia.

It was not until the 22nd over, with West Indies suddenly looking vulnerable - thanks to Moeen Ali - in their reply to England's first-innings 277, that Wood was finally let loose. What followed was a display of genuine pace, with Wood claiming 4 for 13 in the space of 4.2 overs, including two wickets in as many balls, to devastate West Indies' pursuit.

Wood, who has battled ankle problems for much of his career, finished with his best figures of 5 for 41 off 8.2 overs, while Moeen played a pivotal role - his 4 for 36 included the wickets of West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell, who had threatened to run rampant.

read more at ESPNcricinfo

