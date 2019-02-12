Gabriel charged by ICC after Root altercation

West Indies fast-bowler Shannon Gabriel has been charged by the ICC in relation to an incident on day three of the third Test in St Lucia.

After an exchange with Gabriel while he was batting, England captain Joe Root was overheard on the stump microphone saying: "Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay." The video clip has been doing the rounds on social media since although what had drawn that response from Root was not picked up by the stump microphone.

It had initially appeared that the umpires had dealt with the issue at the time - West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite swiftly moved Gabriel away from Root after the exchange - and match referee Jeff Crowe was thought to be satisfied that it had been dealt with.

