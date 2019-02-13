EY and CWI partner for a life after sport project

CWI Media Release - EY partnering with Cricket West Indies to launch e-learning and development programme to help West Indies cricketers prepare for life after sport

EY’s Personal Performance Programme team has announced that it is launching a two-year pilot of its e-learning and development programme for Cricket West Indies (CWI), adding increased value to CWI’s existing Player Lifestyle Development Programme.

The Player Lifestyle Development (PLD) Programme was designed by CWI for the wholistic development of its cricketers, focusing on their personal and professional growth through classroom sessions. EY’s and CWI’s collaboration has brought a new and modern element to the PLD Programme, whereby EY’s Personal Performance Programme is a bespoke technology and e-learning programme. An e-learning platform, it has been designed to assist athletes with the personal development needed to be a success both today, as professional athletes, and tomorrow enabling athletes to transition once their professional sporting career has ended. The programme offers a particular focus on personal growth to prevent the pitfalls many face during and after an elite career.

This bespoke platform will facilitate specific e- learning modules designed for Cricket West Indies to ensure a unique experience for those participating while offering CWI an extended resource capability and live performance analysis.

EY’s learning and development programme was created, and is led by Scott Ward, Lead for the EY Personal Performance Programme. Scott is an ex-professional footballer, who has personal experience of retiring from elite sport, the challenges it poses and the impact personal development can have on making the transition out of a competitive sporting career.

Scott, said: “Cricket West Indies has taken a conscious and proactive decision to assist their athletes in and out of sport. By having a focus on personal development away from sport, it can improve clarity of mind, sense of self, and optimism for life after competitive sport. Personal development isn’t a quick fix; it should be viewed in the same way as competitive development – a long term, strategic process. We feel privileged to be working alongside such a prestigious organisation”

Johnny Grave, Chief Executive for CWI, commented: “CWI is investing heavily in developing and providing the resources so that cricketers have the opportunity to perform at elite level and have the support to develop during and after their career in the game The partnership with EY is an illustration of how CWI is supporting every aspect of the game and this pilot is hopefully the prelude to ongoing support for the players after they leave professional sport behind them .”

