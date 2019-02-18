'Universe Boss' Gayle to retire from ODIs after World Cup

St John's, Antigua and Barbuda (AFP) — Veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle announced yesterday that he will retire from One-Day International cricket after this year's World Cup in England and Wales.

The big-hitting 39-year-old opener, who has scored 9,727 runs in 284 ODIs, is set to play his first international since last July against England tomorrow.

The self-styled “Universe Boss” appears confident that he can bow out in style after a 20-year career built on brutal hitting at the top of the order.

“You're looking at a great man,” he told espncricinfo.com. “I'm the greatest player in the world.

“Of course, I'm still the 'Universe Boss'. That will never change. I'll take that to the grave.”

Gayle needs 677 more runs to surpass the great Brian Lara as the West Indies' all-time record ODI run scorer, a feat he will be hoping to achieve at his fifth World Cup, which starts on May 30.

read more at Jamaica Observer

1 comments