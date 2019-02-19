Windies trio make crucial gains in rankings

LONDON, England (CMC) — West Indies Captain Stafanie Taylor, along with the new-ball pair of Shakera Selman and Shamilia Connell, have made important strides in the latest ICC women's one-day rankings released yesterday.

Taylor has risen two places in the batting rankings to eighth, following her 158 runs at an average of 52, in the Windies' just concluded three-match series against Pakistan in Dubai.

The 27-year-old has been joined in the top 20 by all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who jumped one spot to 20th, after scoring 129 runs in the Pakistan series with a top score of 96 in the first one-dayer.

