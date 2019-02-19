'Nobody owes you anything' - Life lessons for Sunil Ambris from his father

by MICHELLE MCDONALD

Part 2 of Michelle McDonald's interview with Sunil Ambris

Sunil Ambris will lead the Windwards Volcanoes in their next match against the Barbados Pride, to be played in his home ground of Arnos Vale in St Vincent & the Grenadines from February 21, 2019. No doubt, the life lessons he learnt from his father, will serve him well in that role and throughout life.

As Ambris tells it, he had no choice but to play cricket. In part 2 of the audio interview, the right handed batsman shares more about his relationship with his father, who passed away in 2018, as well as his list of bests and favourites.

