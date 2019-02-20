Perfect series to answer Windies World Cup questions

The first One-Day International (ODI) between West Indies and England will bowl off today from 11:00h Eastern Caribbean time at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.Today, February 20 marks exactly 99 days to the historic International Cricket Council (ICC) 50-over Cricket World Cup that is scheduled for Thursday, May 30, 2019, in England and Wales.

From West Indies’ point of view, this ODI series is the perfect preparation for this mega-event. Post this five-match ODI series, West Indies will play a Tri-Nation series prior to the World Cup. The Caribbean team will play four ODI matches in Ireland in the triangular series that features Bangladesh, starting from May 5, 2019.England have won all of the four last ODI series against the West Indiesconvincingly, both at home and away.

In 2012, Windies toured England and lost the three-match ODI series 2-0. The 2013-14 ODI series in the Caribbean saw England take the three-match series 2-1. England continued their dominance in the ODI format, whitewashing Windies 3-0 in 2016-17 in the Caribbean and 4-0 in England on the 2017 tour.England have won 11 of their 14 ODI matches against West Indies in a bilateral series since 2012. This time around, the upbeat men in maroon, led by Jason Holder, will fancy their chances in this 2019 five-match ODI series after winning the Test series 2-1, stunning the Englishmen.

