Roy, Root ease England to dominating win

England showed just why they'll enter the 2019 World Cup as favourites as they aced the 360-run chase and handed Windies a six-wicket loss in the first ODI in Barbados on Wednesday (February 20). Windies rattled the visitors in the first half on the back of Chris Gayle comeback ton but Jason Roy smashed 123 off 85 to ease the team into the chase before Joe Root finished things off with 102. England's win also helped them record the fourth-highest successful chase in the history of ODI cricket.

Roy had dropped Gayle when he was on 9 and then saw the openers smoke the English bowlers to all parts of the ground. To his credit, he compensated for the grassed chance in some style as his ton reduced a tall chase to a regular one. Windies started with spin knowing Roy's weakness against the slow bowlers but the right-hander managed to hit out Devendra Bishoo out of the attack. Once the pacers came in, Roy was settled and already in full flow.

Jonny Bairstow and Roy gave the visitors a fast start as their 91-run opening stand was enough to leave Windies reeling. Bairstow fell for 34 - caught behind trying to pull Jason Holder - in the 11th over before Root and Roy started building the chase. The collaboration fetched England 114 runs in 16.1 overs as the score soared past 200. Roy was dropped thrice during his stay as he went on to complete his ton, off 65 balls, in the 22nd over by smoking an Ashley Nurse delivery over long-on. Windies dropped five catches to hand England the advantage but eventually managed to dismiss Roy.

